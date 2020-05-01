Demand for Isohexadecane Translates into Revenue Opportunities for Isohexadecane Market; COVID-19 Acts Catalyst to Market Growth

The presented market report on the global Isohexadecane market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Isohexadecane market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Isohexadecane market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Isohexadecane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Isohexadecane market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Isohexadecane market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Isohexadecane Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Isohexadecane market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Isohexadecane market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Key Market Tenet

Manufacturers engaged in production of isohexadecane have established a strong relationship with channel partners to expand their regional presence and customer base. For instance, Ineos Oligomer, one of the prominent players in the market, distributes its product via channel partners such as Presperse Corporation, now Sumitomo Corporation (Permethyl 101A), NIHON KOKEN KOGYO CO.LTD. (Permethyl 101 A) and Lanxess Distribution GmbH (Purolon IHD), amongst others. Similarly, SEPPIC, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and UPI Chem are some of the suppliers that distribute isohexadecane manufactured from Ineos Oligomer or Croda to end-users with unique trade name. These collaborations aid isohexadecane manufacturers to expand their product reach globally.

North America and Europe Race Ahead, Asia Pacific Closing In

North America and Europe are the prominent markets capturing more than half of the isohexadecane market with presence of global personal care and cosmetics formulators in the region. Likewise, Japan and South Korea are matured personal care and cosmetics markets with less room for new entrants. China, on other hand, has witnessed growth of higher than average, where consumers are shifting towards high premium personal care products driving the use of isohexadecane. The ASEAN and South Asian countries will witness a high pace growth compared to other countries, especially in countries like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This is mainly due to the growing per capita personal care spending, disposable income, and shifting consumer preference towards self-care and premium products. Latin America is a developing market with potential market expansion in the region where Brazil is the prominent country, with huge potential for market growth.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Isohexadecane market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Isohexadecane Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Isohexadecane market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Isohexadecane market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Isohexadecane market

Important queries related to the Isohexadecane market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Isohexadecane market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Isohexadecane market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Isohexadecane ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

