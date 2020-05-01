Ductile Iron Pipes Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth

The presented market report on the global Ductile Iron Pipes market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Ductile Iron Pipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Ductile Iron Pipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Ductile Iron Pipes market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Ductile Iron Pipes market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Ductile Iron Pipes Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Ductile Iron Pipes market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Ductile Iron Pipes market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Higher Overall Costs Will Impede the Market Growth of Ductile Iron Pipes

The cost associated with ductile iron pipes is higher as compared to the other piping solutions such as PVC, HDPE etc. The overall cost including material cost, external protection cost along with the installation cost adds up and that makes ductile iron pipes costlier than other alternatives. Although, ductile iron pipes have a life span of over 100 years, still the longevity of ductile iron pipes has plummeted because of their thinner walls and greater susceptibility to corrosion, as per National Taxpayers Union. Furthermore, an increase in the use of recycled ductile iron in the manufacture of pipes can lead to acceleration of corrosion because of the inferior quality of the material of recycled scrap iron. A reduction in the quality of ductile iron reduces the service life of pipes to less than 50 years. Hence, such factors tend to hinder the adoption of ductile iron pipes.

Moreover, ductile iron pipes are prone to corrosion and leaks. When these pipes are used in underground applications, they affect the quality of soil and make it infertile. Corroded pipes lead to leakage of fluid and break failure. Moreover, ductile iron pipes pose a risk to public health since potable water is exposed to non-certified surfaces. Hence, all such factors tend to restrict the Global ductile iron pipes market at a nominal level.

Asian Region to Maintain the Dominance under Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market

On the basis of regional split, the global ductile iron pipes market covers six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, East Asia along with South Asia & Oceania account for nearly 50% of the ductile iron pipes market in terms of volume. Presence of majority of key players, high agricultural output, government initiatives towards water & waste water management are some of the prominent factors providing a boost to the Asian ductile Iron pipes market. Moreover, other overseas manufacturers such as Saint Gobain PAM etc. are also inclined towards expanding their businesses into the Asian countries owing to the increasing ductile iron pipes demand from the region along with comparatively cheap labor. Furthermore, ever increasing population estimates in Asian countries, increasing grey iron & cast iron production, rapid urbanization & industrialization coupled with focus towards changing the aging water infrastructure are the factors waving towards higher adoption of ductile iron pipes in the region till 2029. With the aforementioned factors, the South Asia & Oceania ductile iron pipes market is expected to grow two times the growth of Global GDP.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Ductile Iron Pipes Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Ductile Iron Pipes market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Ductile Iron Pipes market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Ductile Iron Pipes market

Important queries related to the Ductile Iron Pipes market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Ductile Iron Pipes market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Ductile Iron Pipes market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Ductile Iron Pipes ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

