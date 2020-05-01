Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Significantly Hit by Lack of Consumer Demand; Scenario Post COVID-19 Crisis Likely to Remain Gloom

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market. Research report of this Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market is poised to register a CAGR growth throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects.

Established Vendors of AAC Entering into M&A to Increase their Market Presence

Although the global market for autoclaved aerated concrete is fragmented with the presence of several vendors, global vendors dominate the market with their huge production facilities and vast market reach. The market is likely to experience an influx of regional vendors on the coattails of industrialization across developing economies. In a bid to sustain in this highly competitive market, established vendors are entering into mergers & acquisitions in a bid to increase their market presence. Meanwhile, small & medium-sized vendors are focusing on developing their innovative capabilities, and competing against one another in terms of customer-centrism, performance, quality, and cost.

Fact.MR’s report identifies key companies that are actively supporting expansion of the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market, which include UltraTech Cement Ltd., CSR Ltd., Xella Group, JK Lakshmi Cement, ACICO Industries Co. KSC, H+H International AS, UAL Industries Ltd., Solbet Sp Z.O.O., Aircrete Group N.V., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., Aercon Florida Llc, AKG Gazbeton, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell Infra Private Limited, and Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

