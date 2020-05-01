Global Farm Tires Market Significantly Hit by Lack of Consumer Demand; Scenario Post COVID-19 Crisis Likely to Remain Gloom

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has caused volatility in raw material prices in the Farm Tires market. Gain access to our recently published reports that elaborate in the impact caused by Coronavirus on the Farm Tires market to stay abreast with latest market on goings. Learn how COVID-19 has affected supply chains in certain regions of the world and empower your business with resourceful insights on tackling the novel virus.

Analysis of the Global Farm Tires Market

A recent market research report on the Farm Tires market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the different segments of the Farm Tires market and offers a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Farm Tires market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Farm Tires market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Farm Tires

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Farm Tires market in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Farm Tires in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Farm Tires Market

The presented report dissects the Farm Tires market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

The various segments of the Farm Tires market analyzed in the report include:

High Load-carrying Capacity & Low-Pressure Farm Tires to Gain Momentum

Over the past couple of years, majority of tire manufacturers have joined the suit of IF, VF, and LSW trend, developing their own versions of tires with flexible sidewalls, which promise lower soil compaction and greater load-carrying capacity. The trend has gained increased emphasis recently, with dramatic rise in size, power, and weight of agricultural equipment.

Current generation of farm tires carry relatively more weight, and are sturdy & resilient in fields against steel and rubber belt-piercing stalks of GMO crops. High performance of these tires on roads at greater speeds for longer distances have augmented their demand among farmers worldwide. Lower-pressure tires that produce larger tire footprint are perceiving higher preference, as they distribute weight of the tractors and other agriculture machinery over the largest possible area for reducing soil compaction.

