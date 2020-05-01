High Usage in Oral Health Ingredients Industry to Burgeon Sales of Oral Health Ingredients During Lockdown Period

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Oral Health Ingredients market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Oral Health Ingredients market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Oral Health Ingredients market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Oral Health Ingredients market.

As per the report, the Oral Health Ingredients market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Oral Health Ingredients market are highlighted in the report. Although the Oral Health Ingredients market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3467

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Oral Health Ingredients market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Oral Health Ingredients market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Oral Health Ingredients market

Segmentation of the Oral Health Ingredients Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Oral Health Ingredients is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Oral Health Ingredients market.

Competitive Landscape

In April 2019, Unilever SE – a British-Dutch transnational consumer goods company and a leading brand in the oral health ingredients market – announced that it has signed an agreement with The Procter & Gamble Company – an American multi-national consumer goods corporation – to purchase its oral care brands – Fluocaril and Parogencyl. Oral care products from both the brands specialize in cavity protection and gum issues. With this acquisition, the company aims to strengthen its position in the French and Spanish pharmacy channels.

Leading companies involved in the oral health ingredients market include BASF SE, Cargill, Ashland, DSM Nutritional Products, Henkel, Spectrum Chemicals, MANE, DUpont, Biosecure Lab, and Orkila. Key brands that have been assessed in the study include Johnson & Johnson, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Unilever SE, Procter & Gamble, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Note: To gain more information on the competitive landscape in the oral health ingredients market, get the summary of this report.

Oral Health Ingredients Market – Additional Insight

Green Dentistry Trends will Bolster Demand for Bio-based Oral Health Ingredients

Clean label movement has spread across the world to awaken consumers about the ingredients used in manufacturing of their favorite cosmetics or personal care products; the dental care industry is no exception. Consumers are becoming apprehensive about oral healthcare products with harmful chemical ingredients. In addition, increasing trust on natural or herbal products over chemical-based products is inducing consumer interest towards oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients.

Currently synthetic oral health ingredients are used widely in the dental care industry, attributing to the cost-efficiency and application versatility in dental care products with specific properties, such as texture, flavor, and color. Owing to their manufactural advantages, the sales of synthetic oral health ingredients were nearly 3x higher than the sales of bio-based oral health ingredients.

Nonetheless, consumers are despising chemical-based products for their negative impacts on health. Moreover, the green dentistry trend is emerging as an important catalyst in growing popularity of oral healthcare products with bio-based oral health ingredients. Dental healthcare professionals, including dentists and orthodontists, are recommending chemical-free oral care products. This is forcing manufacturers to adopt natural or bio-based oral health ingredients and adopt a clean label with a full ingredients list to boost sales.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

A robust research methodology used during the course of the Fact.MR report to analyze growth of the global oral health ingredients market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This section explains the secondary and primary research approaches used to derive the oral health ingredients market growth prospects. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources.

The information featured in the oral health ingredients market report is acquired through in-depth secondary and primary market research on the oral health ingredients market. The primary research methodology involves interactions with industry leaders and experts of oral health ingredients industry.

Secondary research provides valuable data about the oral health ingredients market which is acquired through diverse resources such as trade journals, press releases, company annual reports, paid resources, and other publications relevant to oral health ingredients. Qualitative conclusions about the growth of the oral health ingredients market can be reached after studying industry-validated information about the oral health ingredients market.

Request Methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3467

Important questions pertaining to the Oral Health Ingredients market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Oral Health Ingredients market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Oral Health Ingredients market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Oral Health Ingredients market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Oral Health Ingredients market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Reasons to Buy From Fact.MR

Top-quality customized studies

Primary interviews conducted to collect data

Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales support

Business insights aimed to empower businesses

Covering over 10 industrial verticals along with COVID-19 impact on each industry

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3467