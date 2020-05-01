Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Genetic Testing Services Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2027

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Genetic Testing Services market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Genetic Testing Services market.

companies profiled in the report are Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Genomic Health, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Ambry Genetics, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., CENTOGENE AG, and 23andMe, Inc.

The global genetic testing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Test Type

Prenatal Testing

Newborn Screening

Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Service Provider

Hospital-based Laboratories

Diagnostic laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Application

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Global Genetic Testing Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of MEA.



