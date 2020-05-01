Motorized Valves Product Witness (es) Dampening Sales as ABC End-use Industry Suffers Massive Blow Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The global Motorized Valves market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Motorized Valves market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Motorized Valves market that will help you take market lead.
Assessment of the Global Motorized Valves Market
The recently published market study on the global Motorized Valves market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Motorized Valves market. Further, the study reveals that the global Motorized Valves market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.
The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Motorized Valves market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Motorized Valves market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Motorized Valves market.
Critical insights enclosed in the report:
- In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Motorized Valves market
- The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments
- Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities
- SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Motorized Valves market
- Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Motorized Valves market during the forecast period
Important market segments included in the report:
Competitive Landscape
- In December 2018, Emerson acquired a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology, Advanced Engineering Valves. The acquisition enabled Emerson to provide its customers with the world’s most extensive portfolio of valves to enhance process performance & reliability.
- In March 2018, Valworx introduced a new line of electric actuators named 5618a series, available for the company’s all types of valves, such as lead-free brass, stainless steel, and PVC ball valves.
The Keihin Co., Ltd
Founded in 1947 & based in Tokyo, Japan, the company provides a wide range of logistics services worldwide, and primarily offers port, sea, inland, and air cargo transport services. Some of the products offered by the company include motorized ball valves, level control valves, electric flow control valves, air operated valves, and solenoid valves.
Danfoss A/S
Founded in 1933, and headquartered in Nordborg, Denmark, the company works through four segments: Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, Danfoss Power Solutions, and Danfoss Heating. The Danfoss Group develops products and provides services used in air conditioning, controlling electric motors, cooling food, heating buildings, gas compressors, and powering mobile machinery among others.
Victaulic
Founded in 1925, and headquartered in Pennsylvania, United States, the company is a manufacturer and producer of diverse mechanical pipe joining equipment and systems. The product offering of the company includes pipe fittings, joining, flow control, and equipment modules for oil & gas, chemical, mining, power generation, military, water and wastewater treatment, commercial building, marine, and fire protection industries.
Emerson Electric
Founded in 1890 and based in Missouri, U.S., the product offering of the company include storage systems, process control systems, climate technologies, power technologies industrial automation, network power, professional tools, and electric motors.
Honeywell International Inc.
Founded in 1906, and headquartered in New Jersey, Honeywell Safety Products USA, Inc. designs and manufactures wide range of protection equipment. The product offering of this company includes a wide range of eye and face protection equipment, gas detection, respiratory apparatus, alarms, shoes, gloves, and accessories.
Motorized Valves Market Dynamics
Upward Demand for Smart Valves Emerging as a Primary Trend in Market
The growing awareness about how automation can drive efficiency and reduce downtime in diverse end-user industries is accelerating the modernization of existing facilities. With industries increasingly considering implementation of automated equipment and industrial components, adoption and development of smart valves are anticipated to become a key trend in the global motorized valves market. Consequently, the diverse end-user industries could see higher deployment of motorized valves in the forthcoming years, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the stakeholders.
Rising Deployment of Valve Diagnostic Functions to Enhance Plant Efficiency Promising Market Growth
Valve diagnostic functions help in improving the overall performance of the plants, by analyzing the plant efficiency, quality and safety. Motorized valves or motorized valves have been witnessing increasing traction for proper flow regulation and control of liquids and gases in pipelines. With manufacturing increasingly needing diagnostic technologies to monitor the value performance, the adoption of motorized control valves is growing, which, in turn is paving way for positive changes in the motorized valves market.
Accelerating Exploration Activities for New Sources of Oil & Gas Underpinning Gains in Motorized Valves Market
There has been a significant rise in both offshore and onshore oil & gas exploration activities to cater to the ever-expanding need for their production. Several new refineries have been built while the existing ones are undergoing renovation, which is anticipated to increase the demand for industrial valves, such as motorized valves. The growing installation of motorized valves to control, monitor and measure the oil & gas flow is fueling growth in the market.
Motorized Valves Market – Segmentation
Based on type, motorized valves market is segmented into:
- Gate Valve
- Butterfly Valve
- Ball Valve
Based on application, motorized valves market is segmented into:
- Oil & gas
- Water and wastewater
- Power generation
- Mining
- Chemicals
- Foundries
Based on distribution channel, the motorized valves market is segmented into:
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Online Channel
- Indirect Sales
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the motorized valves market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to motorized valves market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
Motorized valves market report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Motorized valves Market Segments
- Motorized valves Market Dynamics
- Motorized valves Market Size
- Motorized valves Market Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Motorized valves Market
- Competition & Companies involved in Motorized valves Market
- Technology in Motorized valves Market
- Value Chain
Motorized valves market regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada) motorized valves market
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) motorized valves market
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) motorized valves market
- CIS and Russia motorized valves market
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) motorized valves market
- Japan motorized valves market
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) motorized valves market
The motorized valves report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with motorized valves market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on motorized valves market segments and geographies.
Motorized valves Market Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and Products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Motorized Valves market:
- Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019?
- What are the most notable advancements in the global Motorized Valves market?
- What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Motorized Valves market?
- Which trends are projected to disrupt the Motorized Valves market in the upcoming years?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Motorized Valves market between 20XX and 20XX?
