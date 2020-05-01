Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast: Diagnosed pool, Incidence, and Segmentation 2017-30

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030 segmented into:

Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients,

Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology,

Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages,

Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers, and

Total Treated Cases of NSCLC patients by Line of Therapies scenario of NSCLC

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Total Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM United States Epidemiology EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

