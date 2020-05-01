Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast: Diagnosed pool, Incidence, and Segmentation 2017-30

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Geography Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Study Period: 2017-2030
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology
The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030 segmented into:
- Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients,
- Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology,
- Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages,
- Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers, and
- Total Treated Cases of NSCLC patients by Line of Therapies scenario of NSCLC
The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.
Report Highlights
- 11-Year Forecast of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology
- 7MM Coverage
- Total Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Total Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer according to segmentation
- Diagnosed cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Table of Contents
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
- United States Epidemiology
- EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
- Japan Epidemiology
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- KOL Views
- Unmet Needs
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report
