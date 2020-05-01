Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market: Overview, Historical and Forecast Epidemiology Analysis, Pipeline, and Forecast 2017-30

DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. However, NSCLC metastasizes to other organs slower in comparison to SCLC, and microscopically, SCLC is composed of much smaller cells.

NSCLC is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas and sarcomatoid carcinomas.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

As per the DelveInsight analysis, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were observed to be 484,726 cases in the year 2017. These cases are expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the study period 2017–2030.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030 segmented into:

Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients,

Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology,

Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages,

Total NSCLC cases of patients by Genetic mutation/Biomarkers, and

Total Treated Cases of NSCLC patients by Line of Therapies scenario of NSCLC

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Scenario

There are different types of treatment available for NSCLC; however, mainly 10 types of standard treatment are used, which include: Surgery, Radiation therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Immunotherapy, Laser therapy, Photodynamic therapy (PDT), Cryosurgery, Electrocautery, and Watchful waiting.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Approved Drugs

Rozlytrek (Entrectinib): Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca

Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Tecentriq (Atezolizumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck

Tafinlar (Dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (Trametinib): Novartis

Tagrisso (Osimertinib): AstraZeneca

Lorbrena/Lorviqua (Lorlatinib): Pfizer

Vizimpro (Dacomitinib): Pfizer, and others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

There are several treatment options available to treat this condition in the seven major markets. Typically, chemotherapy, targeted treatments, and immunotherapy—alone or in combination—are used to treat lung cancer. Besides, pharmacological treatment choices, surgery, and radiation are also frequently opted. When the patient is in the initial stages, the tumor is usually resectable. Most stage I and stage II NSCLC are treated with surgery to remove the tumor.

According to DelveInsight, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market in the 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017–2030. The total therapeutic market of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer in seven major markets was found to be USD 9,730 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during the study period (2017–2030).

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Drugs

Nazartinib/EGF816: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Capmatinib/INC280: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Telisotuzumab Vedotin: AbbVie

JNJ-61186372/JNJ-6372: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Ensartinib/X-396: Xcovery

Selpercatinib (LY3527723/LOXO-292): Eli Lilly and Company

SAR408701: Sanofi

Braftovi/encorafinib + Mektovi/binimetinib: Pfizer, and others.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market

