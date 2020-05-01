Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Steel Grating to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019-2051

Study on the Global Steel Grating Market
The report on the global Steel Grating market reveals that the Steel Grating market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The report provides a thorough assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the current and future prospects of the Steel Grating market across various geographies. Further, the report provides accurate data related to the business continuity and contingency strategies adopted by leading market players operating in the Steel Grating market.
The quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Steel Grating market enables stakeholders, investors, upcoming and established market players to devise robust business development strategies. The report tracks the recent developments within the Steel Grating market in terms of innovation, technological progress, regulatory framework, supply chain bottlenecks, and more.
Segmentation Analysis of the Steel Grating Market
The growth potential of the Steel Grating market in each region is accurately depicted in the report. The market attractiveness index included in the report enables readers to identify the most lucrative pockets within the Steel Grating market and make informed business decisions.
The report throws light on the adoption pattern of different products along with a thorough analysis of the pricing and supply-demand ratio of each product.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report tracks the business proceedings of the key players operating in the Steel Grating market. The pricing, marketing, sales, and promotional strategies adopted by each market player is represented in the report. The contingency strategies of different players amidst the COVID-19 pandemic are touched upon in the presented report.
Segment by Type, the Steel Grating market is segmented into
Stainless Steel Grating
Carbon Steel Grating
The segment of carbon steel grating holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 94%.
Segment by Application, the Steel Grating market is segmented into
Architecture
Sewage Disposal
Petrochemical
Others
The architecture holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 39% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Steel Grating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Steel Grating market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Steel Grating Market Share Analysis
Steel Grating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Steel Grating business, the date to enter into the Steel Grating market, Steel Grating product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
AMICO
Nucor
Webforge
Harsco (IKG)
NJMM
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Yantai Xinke
P&R Metals
Meiser
Ohio Gratings
Interstate Gratings
Grating Pacific
Lionweld Kennedy
Marco Specialty
Ningbo Lihongyuan
Sinosteel
Beijing Dahe
Nepean
Yantai Wanjie
Guangdong Nanhai Jimu
Chengdu Xinfangtai
Anping Runtan
Borden Metal
Key Findings of the Report
- Sales and distribution channels adopted by leading players in the market
- A detailed assessment of the value chain of major companies and COVID-19 impact on the supply chain
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the various segments and sub-segments of the Steel Grating market
- The supply-demand ratio of the Steel Grating market in various regions
- Ongoing and prospective R&D activities
