Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Home Remodeling Market Report for 2020-2026 – Companies, Applications, Products and More

The key players covered in this study
Andersen Corporation
ABC Supply Co., Inc.
Builders FirstSource Inc.
Ferguson Enterprises
Franklin Building Supply
JELD-WEN
Kohler
Masco Corporation
Pella Corporation
The Sherwin – Williams Company
Harvey Building Products
BMC Stock Holdings
National Wholesale Supply
Lu Kitchen & Bath
Enterprise Wholesale
Webb Concrete & Building Materials
APCO Industries
United Wholesale Supply
Mayer Electric Supply Company
Woodhill Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply
HD Supply Holdings
Watsco
M S International
F. W. Webb Company
Keller Supply
T & A Supply Company
Mac Arthur
Pacific Coast Supply
R.E. Michel Company
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DIY
DIFM
Market segment by Application, split into
Kitchen Additions and Improvements
Bathroom
HVAC
Electrical Construction
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Remodeling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Remodeling development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Remodeling are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Home Remodeling market on a global scale.
