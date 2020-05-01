Rising Demand for Heat Pump Market to Significantly Bolster Revenues through the COVID-19 Crisis

Latest Insights on the Global Heat Pump Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the Heat Pump market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Heat Pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the Heat Pump market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global Heat Pump market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the Heat Pump market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

Competitive Landscape

Heat pump market has not only witnessed the provision of ecologically and economically feasible products, but also premium products with advanced features for critical commercial and industrial applications. Taking a cue, heat pump manufacturers are adapting to contemporary trends and developing high-end products to tap latent opportunities. The production of premium or advanced heat pumps tend to be limited, but represent a high market value. As a result, the heat pump market shows a high level of consolidation for high-end products.

Low-end products with standard features, on the other hand, continue to witness mass production and sales to cater growing demand from residential sector and small-scale industries. Therefore, the number of market players offering low-end products continues to surge, resulting into a stiff competition for global players in this highly fragmented marketplace.

Stakeholders in the heat pump market are continuously engaged in expanding their product portfolios through strategic collaboration and technology innovations. For instance, in 2019, Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd. introduced a new refrigeration package – South Polar. It is a joint development between the company and Square Technology Group, a leading Chinese manufacturer of quick freezing machines. New product developments to satisfy customer demands for energy efficiency and environmental friendly products will also remain one of the key growth strategies of the market players.

Key Factors Shaping the Growth of Heat Pump Market

Heat pumps continue to gain traction as a viable and ecological alternative to conventional heating equipment, owing to the efforts of several economies for progressing toward a low-carbon future, by using cleaner energy to run transportation, heating, cooling, and other applications.

With 11 million units installed worldwide in 2018, heat pump technology has become a paramount among global heating equipment suppliers. Rapid climate changes have not only increased the heating needs for residential buildings, but also led the development of dual-source options in heat pumps for effective temperature regulations in both warm and cold climates.

Significant growth in adoption of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, on the back of changing climatic conditions, rapid urbanization, and demographic transformations, has also been complementing the demand for heat pumps.

Shifting end user preference towards green technology, along with government regulations that promote energy efficiency, is expected to positively influence growth of heat pumps market.

Once a niche technology for domestic heating and hot water supply, heat pumps are now expected to play a significant role in creating a low-carbon future. Manufacturers are leveraging latest technologies to make reliable advances in the areas of compressors, refrigerants, fan motors and coils.

Key Challenges Faced by the Heat Pump Market Players

Higher initial installation costs of heat pumps have significantly restricted their mass adoption, particularly in price-sensitive countries. Several technical difficulties are associated with the installation of advanced units in existing infrastructures, which have added to reluctance of end users toward heat pumps.

Lack of awareness regarding the changes in efficiency and cost of heating appliances is one the primary reasons why consumers fail to realize the potential benefits of heat pumps – a notable impediment to heat pump sales.

Policies and strategies promoting the sales of heat pumps further continue to remain different and complex, as the benefits of these products vary between countries, individual sectors, and also over time.

Additional Insight

Dual-source Options to Gain Momentum

Earlier models of heat pumps have not always been the most practical, as uneven patterns of global climate limit these products to be as proficient as their conventional counterparts. However, the emergence of dual-source heat pumps that draw heat either from air and ground has been the game changer in the recent past. These heat pumps are not only cost effective but also have higher efficiency than air-source units. Apart from maximizing efficiency and electrical savings of heat pumps, compact ‘plug and play’ design is being explored to appeal to housing and small commercial sectors.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on heat pump market offers industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the current and future prospects of the market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of heat pump market for the period, 2019-2029, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adopted by the analysts.

An extensive primary and secondary research have been conducted to offer actionable insights that can arm the stakeholders with necessary facts and figures to take well-informed decisions. The report on heat pump market has also gone through various authentication processes to ensure the reliability and uniqueness of the information detailed in the report.

Key takeaways from the presented market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the Heat Pump market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the Heat Pump market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

The market analysis provides answers to some important questions related to the Heat Pump market:

What is the most common observable trend within the Heat Pump market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Heat Pump market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Heat Pump market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Heat Pump during the forecast period?

