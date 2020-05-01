Sales of Automotive HVAC Witness Upsurge Owing to High Consumer Demand During Pandemic

Latest Insights on the Global Automotive HVAC Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst's at Fact.MR, the Automotive HVAC market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the Automotive HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

The market study bifurcates the global Automotive HVAC market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the Automotive HVAC market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global Automotive HVAC market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ automotive HVAC market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global automotive HVAC market with a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the automotive HVAC market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 40% of the global automotive HVAC market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in Automotive HVAC market are as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation.

Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market, also the vendors are highly focused on merger and acquisition strategy. In 2015, Mahle Group acquired Delphi Automotive’s thermal business to augment its market penetration and product offering. Delphi Automotive was recognized as top five industry players and this acquisition has poised to give significant competitive edge to Mahle Group over other competitors

Key takeaways from the presented market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the Automotive HVAC market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the Automotive HVAC market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

The market analysis provides answers to some important questions related to the Automotive HVAC market:

What is the most common observable trend within the Automotive HVAC market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the Automotive HVAC market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current Automotive HVAC market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for Automotive HVAC during the forecast period?

