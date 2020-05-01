Sales of Belt Scales Witness Upsurge Owing to High Consumer Demand During Pandemic

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Belt Scales Market

A recent market research report on the Belt Scales market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Belt Scales market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Belt Scales market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Belt Scales market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2605

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Belt Scales

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Belt Scales market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Belt Scales in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Belt Scales Market

The presented report dissects the Belt Scales market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Belt Scales market analyzed in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

To capitalize on the growing demand for conveyor belt scales in the mining industry, Sensortechnik, a leading player operating in the belt scales market launched the new H-Sensortechnik optical scale in 2018. The belt scale system leverages laser technology to calculate the volume of the material on the conveyor systems.

In order to enhance the speed of production and accuracy of measurement, a group of researchers developed a digital algorithm to filter out noise created by conveyor vibrations and products in motion. The study conducted concluded the digital algorithm could effectively measure the weight of items of different lengths which are transported on the conveyor in a random order.

In 2018, a conveyor belt scale system was designed specifically to measure the weight and flow rate of electronic components for instances where electromagnetic interferences could impact the readings. The novel belt scale system leverages fiber Bragg grating to accurately measure the weight of electronic components.

Leading players operating in the belt scale market include Covey Weigh LLC, Thayer Scales Inc., Tecnetics Industries, Inc., Saimo Technology Pty Ltd, and Yamato Weighing & Information Technology.

Other players operating in the belt scales market include Siemens AG, Rice Lake Weighing System, FLSmidth & Co A/S, Merrick Industries, and Schenck Process.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the global belt scales market. A summary of the report is available on request.

Additional Insight:

Burgeoning Demand for Conveyor Belt Scale Systems in Mining Industry to Uphold Growth

While belt scale systems find applications in an array of end-use industries such as food & beverages, cement, steel, energy & power, and logistics, demand for conveyor belt scale systems is surging in the mining industry. Mining industry relies heavily on weighing of material which is a key aspect for evaluating profitability. The conventional weighing systems lack the accuracy to precisely weigh bulk material and single scale used conventionally substantially reduces throughput and production. Conveyor belt scale systems using perceptive electronic components for measuring weights are providing mining companies with an efficient alternative to the conventional weighing systems. Additionally, the system does not require constant loading and unloading of materials for weighing which enables companies to save both time and costs.

In addition to this, belt scale systems are available in single idler and multi idler models and companies can also choose between light, moderate, and heavy models depending on the amount of weight to be measured.

Research Methodology

An elaborate and robust method was employed to extract invaluable information about the belt scales market. A two-step research process involving primary and secondary researches was used to obtain actionable insights into the belt scales market.

Interviewing experts from the belt scales market formed the basis of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying belt scales market trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the belt scales market. Results from both steps of the research were cross-referenced with each other to produce an authentic and accurate forecast of the belt scales market.

Scope of the Report

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2605

Important doubts related to the Belt Scales market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Belt Scales market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Belt Scales market in 2020?

Why Choose Fact.MR

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2605