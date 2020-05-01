 Press "Enter" to skip to content

The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Ground Mount PV Utility Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

May 1, 2020

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Ground Mount PV Utility market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Ground Mount PV Utility market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Ground Mount PV Utility market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Ground Mount PV Utility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Ground Mount PV Utility market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Critical Data in the Ground Mount PV Utility Market Report

  • Company share analysis and competition landscape
  • Recent trends and notable developments in the Ground Mount PV Utility market space
  • Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period
  • COVID-19 impact on the global Ground Mount PV Utility market
  • Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Ground Mount PV Utility market

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Ground Mount PV Utility market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Ground Mount PV Utility and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

competitive landscape, which includes company market share analysis and market attractiveness analysis, has also been provided in this report. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the ground mount PV utility market in North America with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the ground mount PV utility market in North America. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition. 

 
The study also includes the value chain of the ground mount PV utility market which provides a glimpse of interaction and roles of major stakeholders in the industry. The attractiveness involves benchmarking and ranking each country included in the ground mount PV utility market. The parameters selected are likely to have a pronounced effect on the demand for ground mount PV utility in North America in the current as well as future scenario. In order to collate the North America ground mount utility market report, we have conducted in-depth primary interviews and discussion with numerous key opinion leaders and participants. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, coupled with an extensive secondary research. We also reviewed key players’ product portfolio, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analyses and better understanding of the ground mount utility market in North America. Secondary research includes in-depth research on current trends, Internet sources, trade journals, technical writing, and statistical data from associated approach for obtaining concise data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing growth opportunities.
 
Key participants in the ground mount PV utility market in North America include Andalay Solar, Inc., First Solar, Haticon Solar, LLC, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, SolarCity Corporation, SunEdison, Inc., SunLink Corporation, SunPower Corporation, and Unirac Incorporated. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, and recent developments.
  • North America Ground Mount PV Utility Market: Installation Type Analysis
    • Pile Mount
    • Pole Mount
    • Others
  • North America Ground Mount PV Utility Market: Country-wise Analysis
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Ground Mount PV Utility market:

  1. Who are the leading market players operating in the current Ground Mount PV Utility market landscape?
  2. Which region is expected to dominate the Ground Mount PV Utility market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period?
  3. What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Ground Mount PV Utility market in the upcoming years?
  4. What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the Ground Mount PV Utility market?
  5. What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?
