Wheelchair and Components Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

XploreMR analyzes the growth rate projection and forecast factor in its newly examined report titled “Wheelchair and Components Market 2016-2026.” The report consists of overall market approach, target technologies for wheelchair components, positioning strategies and target regions. After detailed research, the XploreMR analyst team has come up with the final report which assessed that the overall global competition in the wheelchair and components market is increasing steadily. The report also examines the various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact. The introduction of advanced technologies such as electronic control drivetrains, artificial intelligence, improved power capacities and multistage gearboxes in wheelchairs have also played a major role in driving the global wheelchair and components market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global wheelchair and components market over the forecast period.

The report estimates sales figures for the current year. The impact of selected forecast factors and market trends on projections have been mapped while researching the report. The study of the parent market and end user industry trends have also been taken into consideration while examining the global wheelchair and components market.

Report structure

The report starts with an introduction and key definitions of the global wheelchair and components market. The report then provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the wheelchair and components ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as new offerings in the worldwide wheelchair and components market. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the development of the wheelchair and components market globally, as well as analyzes the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of market players. Key categories of providers covered in the report are wheelchair and component suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the wheelchair and components market.

The report analyzes the global wheelchair and components market on the basis of application, technology, and region and presents a comprehensive forecast for the period 2016-2024. The market is segmented as follows:

Wheelchair Market, By Application Type Manual Wheelchairs Powered Wheelchairs Powered Scooters

By Technology Type Composites Metals

Composites, By Application Type Hand Rims and Wheel Rims Frames Other Components

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Research methodology

When developing the market forecast, the starting point has been a sizing up of the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the global wheelchair and components market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR has triangulated the data acquired from various sources and further scrutinized this data using advanced tools to obtain a pertinent qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. Also, given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, the report has not only presented forecasts in terms of CAGR, but has also analyzed the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the wheelchair and components market globally. The different market segments have also been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important to identify the many key trends governing the global wheelchair and components market.

Apart from data collection and validation, the analyst team at XploreMR has taken inputs from government databases, regional manufacturers and primary and secondary data sources. The approximate annual consumption of end use sectors in target geographies has been estimated; however, regional average profitability margins have been excluded from the estimated data collected from distributors. This report on the global wheelchair and components market analyzes historical demand trends, the growth rate of the parent market, and the financial performance of the top companies.

