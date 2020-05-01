World coronavirus Dispatch: IT Spending in Retail Industry Market Go Advanced and Next Generation

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the IT Spending in Retail Industry market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the IT Spending in Retail Industry market.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global IT spending in retail industry market. Key players profiled in the market include Oracle Corporation, Informatica LLC, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, VMware, Inc, MicroStrategy Incorporated, MagstarInc, JDA Software Group, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc.LS Retail ehf, Salesforce.com, Inc.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Epicor Software Corporation.

The global IT spending in retail industry market is segmented as below:

Global IT Spending in Retail Industry Market, by Component

Application Front-end Chatbots Marketing and Advertising Solutions Marketing automation software Loyalty program Virtual & Augmented Reality E-commerce Platform POS System Retail Analytics Back-end Content management system CRM Order management system Inventory management system Others

Services Integration Managed Services

Infrastructure Software Cyber Security Network Software IOT Enablement



Global IT Spending in Retail Industry Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Mid-Size Organization

Global IT Spending in Retail Industry Market, by Deployment Model

E-commerce

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

Global IT Spending in Retail Industry Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



