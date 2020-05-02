Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Meningococcal Vaccines Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2027

A recent market study on the global Meningococcal Vaccines market reveals that the global Meningococcal Vaccines market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Meningococcal Vaccines market is discussed in the presented study.

The Meningococcal Vaccines market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Meningococcal Vaccines market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Meningococcal Vaccines market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the global meningococcal vaccines market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Sanofi SA, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Nuron Biotech, JN-International Medical Corporation, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Baxter International, and Biomed Pvt. Ltd.

The global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented as below:

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Type Polysaccharide Vaccines Menomune Mencevax NmVac4 Others Conjugate Vaccines Menactra Menveo NeisVac-C Nimenrix Meningitec Menjugate MenAfriVac NmVac4-DT Combination Vaccines MenHibrix Menitorix Men B Vaccines Bexsero Trumenba Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by End-user Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Others



Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



