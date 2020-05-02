Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Meningococcal Vaccines Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2027

A recent market study on the global Meningococcal Vaccines market reveals that the global Meningococcal Vaccines market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Meningococcal Vaccines market is discussed in the presented study.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also profiles major players in the global meningococcal vaccines market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Sanofi SA, Novartis International, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Nuron Biotech, JN-International Medical Corporation, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Baxter International, and Biomed Pvt. Ltd.
The global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented as below:
- Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Type
- Polysaccharide Vaccines
- Menomune
- Mencevax
- NmVac4
- Others
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Menactra
- Menveo
- NeisVac-C
- Nimenrix
- Meningitec
- Menjugate
- MenAfriVac
- NmVac4-DT
- Combination Vaccines
- MenHibrix
- Menitorix
- Men B Vaccines
- Bexsero
- Trumenba
- Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by End-user
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Others
- Polysaccharide Vaccines
- Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
