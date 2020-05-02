Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Facial Injectables Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2030

A recent market study on the global Facial Injectables market reveals that the global Facial Injectables market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Facial Injectables market is discussed in the presented study.

The Facial Injectables market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Facial Injectables market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Facial Injectables market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key companies profiled in the report Allergan Plc., Galderma S.A. (Nestle), Merz Pharma & Co. KGaA, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Ipsen Group and Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited.

The North America facial injectables market has been segmented as follows:

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Product Type

Botulinum Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen Porcine/ Bovine-Based Human Based

Particle & Polymer Fillers (PPF) Polymethylmethacrylate Beads (PMMA microspheres) Poly-L-Lactic Acid Calcium Hydroxyapatite



North America Facial Injectables Market, by Treatment

Facial Pain

Wrinkle Treatment

Lip Augmentation

Others

North America Facial Injectables Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cosmetic Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Physician Clinics

North America Facial Injectables Market, by Country

North America U.S. Canada



