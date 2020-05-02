Automotive GlassMarket Overview – Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

XploreMR, in its recent report on the automotive glass market, provides a detailed value-volume analysis of the automotive glass market on the basis of various segments such as application, glass type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. In terms of application, the back glass segment is projected to lead the market share in terms of volume, owing to the high volume consumption of this glass for automobile vehicles, while the moon/sunroof segment is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the global automotive glass market.

Automotive glass is one of the key components of an automobile vehicle, which not only offers safety to the passengers, but also provides better aerodynamics to the vehicle and helps in reducing fuel consumption. The large volume of automobile vehicle sales and the growing adoption of moon/sunroofs in passenger vehicles are some of the key factors contributing towards the growing demand for automotive glass, globally. Hence, the automotive glass market is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

The automotive glass market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth for the historical period 2013–2017, and a forecast analysis for 2018–2028, with 2017 as the base year.

Overview of the Automotive Glass Market Report

Automotive Glass Market: Executive Summary

The automotive glass market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the overall report, highlighting the global automotive glass market overview in terms of value and volume through various segments. The section also covers key supply and demand side trends, technology roadmap, and XploreMR analysis and recommendations for the global automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Introduction

The market introduction section of the report covers the market definition, market taxonomy, and research scope of the automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Background

The market background section of the global automotive glass market report includes macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the automotive glass market.

Automotive Glass Market: Segmentation Application Glass Type Sales Channel Vehicle Type Region Windshields Back Glass Door Glass Quarter Glass Vent Glass Moon/Sunroofs Laminated Glass Tempered Glass Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Original Equipment Suppliers (OES) Independent Aftermarket Passenger Vehicles Compact Mid-Size Luxury SUV Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) Electric Vehicles BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles) HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicles) PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles) North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Middle East & Africa

Automotive Glass Market: Forecast

The market forecast section provides a pricing analysis of the automotive glass market on the basis of regional fronts by application, wherein, weighted average price has been computed to arrive at global average prices. This section also covers global market analysis on the basis of different segments, along with regional segmental analysis in terms of volume and value, Y-o-Y growth, market attractiveness index, and market share.

Automotive Glass Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This section covers the automotive glass market analysis for the key emerging countries that are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive glass manufacturers around the world.

Automotive Glass Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the report, a detailed competition analysis has been done with market share analysis pertaining to the automotive glass market, and performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global automotive glass market. The section also covers the detailed company profiles of key players in the automotive glass market. Examples of some of the key competitors in the automotive glass market are AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Saint-Gobain S.A., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Magna International Inc., Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V., Glas Trösch Holding AG, Corning, and CENTRAL GLASS CO., LTD., among others.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the automotive glass market research entailed the formulation of an initial hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the automotive glass market share and competition analysis, we tracked key developments in the automotive glass market, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognition for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top 5 competitors with respect to the sales performance of automotive glass.

