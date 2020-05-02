Coronavirus’ business impact: Air Traffic Control Equipment Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Air Traffic Control Equipment market. Hence, companies in the Air Traffic Control Equipment market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

Assessment of the Global Air Traffic Control Equipment Market

The global Air Traffic Control Equipment market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Air Traffic Control Equipment market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Air Traffic Control Equipment market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report covers company profiles of key players in the market, their recent developments and business strategies. Some of the key players profiled in this report include BAE Systems Plc, Harris Corp., Cobham Plc, NavAero Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Searidge Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., Thales Group and Raytheon Company.

The global air traffic control equipment market is segmented into three main categories: type of equipment, by end users and geography.

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by type

Communication equipment

Navigation equipment

Surveillance equipment

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by end user

Commercial aircraft

Private aircraft

Military aircraft

Air Traffic Control Equipment Market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

