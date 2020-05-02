Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Functional Food Market Outlook Report, Trends, Growth Driver, Industry Analysis Report by 2029

Analysis of the Global Functional Food Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Functional Food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Functional Food market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Functional Food market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Functional Food market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Functional Food market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Functional Food market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Functional Food market

Segmentation Analysis of the Functional Food Market

The Functional Food market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Functional Food market report evaluates how the Functional Food is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Functional Food market in different regions including:

Aggressive marketing by manufacturers, growing health issues, widening the span of distribution channels and Inclination towards novel and processed food varieties are some of the major drivers of the functional food market growth in GCC. Increasing awareness of health food among consumers and government support for fortified foods has attracted many retailers and multi-national companies towards the health food category across GCC. The purchasing power of consumers is as high as to that of some of the developed countries of the U.S, and the Europe which makes GCC a hot spot for various new entrants too.

In terms of absolute increment, Saudi Arabia represents the largest market followed by UAE (United Arab Emirates) due to its size, wherein Kuwait is expected to grow at the highest CAGR closely followed by Qatar& Bahrain.

In this study, we analyze the GCC Functional Food Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2013-2020

Detailed market trends and forecast of categories such as cereals, flakes & confectionary, dairy products, iodinated salt, fortified egg & meat and oil/margarine

Key drivers and developments in functional foods

Detailed analysis of distribution channels for functional food such as Hypermarket or A-class stores, Self-service & B-class chains, Consumer co-operatives & groceries and others (convenience stores, discount stores, and food & drug stores).

Key drivers and developments in countries namely Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain

