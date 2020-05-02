COVID-19 impact: Contactless Payment Transaction Market Segmentation by Types (Product Category), Applications, Growth Rate, Market Size, Business Overview with Revenue, Price and Gross Margin to 2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Contactless Payment Transaction market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Contactless Payment Transaction market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Contactless Payment Transaction market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Contactless Payment Transaction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Contactless Payment Transaction market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Critical Data in the Contactless Payment Transaction Market Report
- Company share analysis and competition landscape
- Recent trends and notable developments in the Contactless Payment Transaction market space
- Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period
- COVID-19 impact on the global Contactless Payment Transaction market
- Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Contactless Payment Transaction market
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Contactless Payment Transaction market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Contactless Payment Transaction and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
competition landscape which include competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global contactless payment based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (Contactless Card (NFC/RFID), Wearable Devices, and Contactless Mobile Payment providers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global contactless payment transaction market include Apple Inc., Barclays, Gemalto N.V., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Heartland Payment Systems, Inc., Ingenico Group, Inside Secure, On Track Innovations LTD, Samsung Electronics Ltd., Verifone Systems, Inc., and Wirecard AG.
The global contactless payment transaction market is segmented as below:
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Mode of Payment
- Contactless Card (NFC/RFID)
- Wearable Devices
- Contactless Mobile Payment
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By End-Use
- Hospitality
- Transport
- Media & Entertainment
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Others
Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- Poland
- Sweden
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
