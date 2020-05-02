COVID-19 Outbreak Bestows Lucrative Opportunities to Optical Sorters Market; Demand to Remain High Post Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Optical Sorters market reveals that the global Optical Sorters market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Optical Sorters market is discussed in the presented study.

The Optical Sorters market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Optical Sorters market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Optical Sorters market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including TOMRA Systems ASA, Buhler AG, Satake Corporation, Key Technology, and Cimbria. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current optical sorters offerings in emerging economies. For instance, in May 2018, Satake Corporation launched FMSR Series optical sorters in Brazil for a wide range of applications. Two models, FMSR03-L (3 chutes) and FMSR02-L (2 chutes) use RGB technology to remove unwanted products, including irregular-shape defects and discoloration from small products such as coffee beans.

Global Optical Sorters Market Segmentation

Global Optical Sorters Market, by Component

Products

Services Consulting Repair and Maintenance Training



Global Optical Sorters Market, by Type

Camera

Laser

NIR

X-ray

Combined

Others

Global Optical Sorters Market, by End-use

Food Processing

Tobacco Processing

Waste recycling

Mining

Others

Global Optical Sorters Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



