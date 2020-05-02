Demand for Enterprise Network Equipment Skyrockets with the Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Supporting Global Revenue

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market

A recent market research report on the Enterprise Network Equipment market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Enterprise Network Equipment market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Enterprise Network Equipment market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Enterprise Network Equipment market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Enterprise Network Equipment

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Enterprise Network Equipment market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Enterprise Network Equipment in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Enterprise Network Equipment Market

The presented report dissects the Enterprise Network Equipment market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Enterprise Network Equipment market analyzed in the report include:

Leading Companies Embrace Networking to Transform their Businesses

The use of a carrier to provide connectivity is no longer good enough for large social media powerhouses such as Facebook, Dropbox, Flickr and Pinterest who are shifting towards deploying an efficient enterprise network equipment system. The business models of these companies are linked to the comprehensive surveillance and monitoring of client movements and operations that require secure network connectivity across the entire planet. For this type of scenario, the correct implementation of enterprise network equipment becomes paramount.

Over the last decade, there has been a huge increase in the utilization of enterprise network equipment due to the emergence of cloud-based services such as Dropbox, Netflix and worldwide consumer platforms like Facebook, Amazon and Google. This has led to a fast increase in the utilization of enterprise network equipment which are often owned and operated by these service suppliers, each comprising thousands of computer servers, storage arrays and information switches. The fast pace of technological growth also implies that the cycles of equipment replacement in such enterprise network equipment installations are as brief as three years.

Consolidation Is a Driving Force among Enterprise Network Equipment Vendors

The market for enterprise network equipment is largely consolidated with the top tier competitors taking up most part of the market share and several other medium and small scale competitors are looking forward to developing key technologies to directly impact the networking giants. Enterprise network equipment is always impacted by mergers and acquisitions of vendors, and clients are often uncertain as to what will occur to promote the products they have invested in. In order to cope with change, many consider it useful to remain in close contact with their enterprise network equipment suppliers, to find networking employees with skills in particular products and to focus on what is the best possible route for any necessary upgrades to the machinery.

Important doubts related to the Enterprise Network Equipment market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Enterprise Network Equipment market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Enterprise Network Equipment market in 2020?

