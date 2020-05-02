Dental Surgical Equipment Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Dental Surgical Equipment market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Dental Surgical Equipment market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Dental Surgical Equipment market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Dental Surgical Equipment market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Dental Surgical Equipment market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Dental Surgical Equipment market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Dental Surgical Equipment market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Relevant Takeaways from Report:

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by prominent market players

Historic, current, and projected valuation of the Dental Surgical Equipment market

Overview of the regulatory framework governing the different aspects of the Dental Surgical Equipment market

Recent advancements in the Dental Surgical Equipment market landscape

In-depth analysis of the different segments of the Dental Surgical Equipment market

Dental Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation

By Region

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Dental Surgical Equipment market in various geographies such as:

By Product Type

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Dental Surgical Equipment market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume,

By End-User

Competitive Landscape

Increasing incorporation of technology for dental surgeries is a bellwether of its increasing role for treatment of serious dental problems. Recently, a periodontist based in Minnesota, U.S., has introduced customized dental implant with the help of advanced guided implant technology.

Using this technology, the periodontist creates customized guides to deposit implants in the most ideal location in the mouth. This guided technology can be used to repair individual teeth or entire set of missing teeth, to result in success and permanence of dental implants.

In terms of working of this technology, guided implant software application integrates cone beam CT scanners with 3D technology to synthesize physical guides that are custom-made for each patient’s mouth. Following this, a panoramic CBCT scanner captures detailed 3D images of the oral cavity. The 3D images are uploaded on the guided implant software to digitally plan accurate position where implants should be deposited within the jaw.

This guided implant technology specifies the exact position, angle, and depth to deposit the implant for long-lasting results.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Key Trends

Spurt in demand for cosmetic dentistry among individuals of various age groups to enhance looks is a key factor for demand within dental surgical equipment market. Rising disposable incomes and excessive spending on cosmetic procedures for looks and appearance have led to surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry. Changing eating habits resulting in loss of tooth at a young age also requires cosmetic dentistry to fix such issues.

Cosmetic dentistry comprises tooth whitening, reshaping, bonding, bridging, gum lifts, implants, straightening, and bite reclamation that are employed depending on the need and type of correction desired.

Natural flaws in tooth alignment, bite misalignment, crooked teeth, and crowded teeth are some dental issues that are under scope of cosmetic dentistry. Such corrections require surgical treatment to either fix the issue completely or partially. This, indirectly fuels growth of dental surgical equipment market.

Conversely, high cost associated with dental surgical procedures limits their demand. This is a bottleneck for the growth of dental surgical equipment market.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

The global market for dental surgical equipment is spread over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe, among them, stood as the leading region in the recent past due to rise in geriatric population and increasing government expenditure for oral and dental health. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is another key factor behind growth of dental surgical equipment market in Europe.

Rising disposable income and rapid spending on cosmetic dentistry in emerging economies are likely to serve as key factors behind growth of dental surgical equipment market in Asia Pacific.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Dental Surgical Equipment market: