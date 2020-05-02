Digital Phase Shifters Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 – 2028

Digital phase shifter is a type of control device that changes the phase of RF, microwave or millimeter wave signals with practically negligible attenuation. These devices are programmable or can be controlled via a computer interface. Digital phase shifters have a variety of applications, including RF power amplifier linearization/RF distortion, amplitude and phase modulation, variable attenuators, and fiber optics. Different types of digital phase shifters such as 4-bit, 5-bit, 6-bit, and 8-bit digital phase shifters, etc. are used for telecommunication, VSAT communications, navigation, and radar.

A digital phase shifter consists of high performance GaAs switches, low/high pass filter, and integral TTL driver. GaAs switches have little power consumption, fast switching time, and extremely low switching transients. Depending on their end-use, different kinds of digital phase shifters are used for different applications. For example, 8-bit digital phase shifters are designed to be used in a broad range of applications including beam forming networks, active antenna systems, distributed antenna systems, and phased array applications.

XploreMR has recently published a brand new research report on the global digital phase shifters. The report provides detailed, valuable insights on the global market for digital phase shifters through elaborated analysis of all the key factors that are expected to impact the market performance in next few years. The research has been conducted for a period between 2018 and 2028, wherein 2017 has been considered as the base year for evaluation.

Global Digital Phase Shifter Market: Segmentation Based on the Number of Bits, Applications, and Region

The global digital phase shifter market can be segmented on the basis of number of bits, phase range, applications and end use industries. On the basis of number of bits, the global digital phase shifter market can be segmented into 4-bit, 5-bit, 6-bit, 8-bit and others (1-bit, 10-bit, 12-bit, etc.). On the basis of phase range, global digital phase shifter market can be segmented into less than 45°, 45°, 90°, 180° and 360°. On the basis of applications, the global digital phase shifter market can be segmented into communication, microwave instrumentation and measurement, navigation, electronic warfare and phase cancellation, and radar systems. On the basis of end use industry, global digital phase shifter market can be segmented into aerospace & defense, network infrastructure (telecommunication, radio, television, weather radar system, etc.), and other industrial applications (e.g. healthcare). The global digital phase shifter market is segmented into 5 key regions. These are categorized as — North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Key Market Taxonomy

By Number of Bits

By Frequency Range

By Application

By Region

4-Bits

5-Bits

6-Bits

8-Bits

Others

– 10.99GHz

11 – 20.99GHz

21GHz and Above

Telecommunication

Satellite Communication

Radars

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

Asia Pacific

China Japan

