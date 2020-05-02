End-use Industries of Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Product Witness Unparalleled Slowdown Induced by Global Outbreak of COVID-19

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Critical Data in the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution Market Report

Company share analysis and competition landscape

Recent trends and notable developments in the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market space

Growth projections of each market segment and sub-segment during the forecast period

COVID-19 impact on the global Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market

Recent innovations, product launches, and technological advances relevant to the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) Solution and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

Key Segments Covered

Web Real-time Communication (RTC) Solution Market Type Solution Service Consulting service Implementation service Integration service Maintenance service Deployment Model Public cloud Private cloud Hybrid cloud Application Social networking Gaming Voice calling Video conferencing Other Vertical BFSI Public sector Manufacturing sector Transportation & logistics sector Healthcare sector Media & entertainment sector IT & telecom sector Retail sector Energy & utility sector



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Avaya Inc.

Google Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson AB

TokBox Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Plivo Inc.

Twilio, Inc.

