Escalating Demand for Portable Solar Chargers Amid COVID-19 to Record Sharp Growth through Pandemic

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Portable Solar Chargers Market

A recent market research report on the Portable Solar Chargers market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Portable Solar Chargers market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Portable Solar Chargers market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological developments related to the Portable Solar Chargers

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Portable Solar Chargers market in different regions

Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on supply-demand, value chain, and consumption

Adoption of the Portable Solar Chargers in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Portable Solar Chargers Market

The presented report dissects the Portable Solar Chargers market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Portable Solar Chargers market analyzed in the report include:

key players in portable solar charger market like Suntactics, Goal Zero LLC, and Powertraveller International Ltd are working as subsidiaries of top organizations in energy sector. Other market leaders like Jackery Inc. and GigaWatt Inc. have concentrated on establishing partnerships with market leaders in battery and related technologies to integrate and optimize their existing portfolios. Movements of other players for similar partnerships are aimed at providing additional functionalities and revamping existing portfolio.

In 2018, Jackery inc. formed partnership with Honda for Lithium Power License Deal. The deal includes offering of new lightweight portable power station with lithium battery technology

In February 2019, Suntactics started production of sCharger-Lite, which is compact and weighs 5.6oz, and has power output of 5.1V.

In 2019, Zamp Solar launched a new solar panel system called the ‘Obsidian Series’. The series is designed to be thin and durable, 30% lighter and with a 25 year output warranty

Important doubts related to the Portable Solar Chargers market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Portable Solar Chargers market in 2020?

