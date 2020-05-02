Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2028

XploreMR has conducted a study on gastroesophageal reflux diseases devices, by the analysis and forecast of the gastroesophageal reflux diseases devices market in its publication titled gastroesophageal reflux diseases devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028. This report on gastroesophageal reflux diseases devices market covers various key factors, influencing the demand and supply for gastroesophageal reflux diseases devices over the next several years. A study on growth drivers, restraints, various market trends, and opportunities for gastroesophageal reflux disease devices market participants, has been studied.

Gastroesophageal reflux is a disorder in which the lower esophageal sphincter is affected, and causes the backflow of contents from stomach to esophagus. Lower esophageal sphincter is a ring of muscles, between the esophagus and the stomach. The symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease include frequent chest pain, difficulty swallowing, sensation of lump in the throat etc. The major causes of gastroesophageal reflux disease include obesity, smoking and high adoption rate of poor lifestyle habits.

Esophagoscope is an endoscope which is inserted through the mouth, into the esophagus. Manometry System and PH Monitoring system plays a major role in the diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux disease by measuring and recording the amount of PH in the esophagus. PH Monitoring test for gastroesophageal reflux disease is also used to determine the effectiveness of medications (Proton Pump Inhibitors) and surgical treatment.

The treatment devices as a segment of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices market include surgical endostapler gastroesophageal reflux disease devices, fundoplication gastroesophageal reflux disease devices, sphincter augmentation gastroesophageal reflux disease devices and radiofrequency ablation gastroesophageal reflux disease devices. Esophyx is one of the gastroesophageal reflux disease devices, which is used in the reconstruction of gastroesophageal valve and plays a major role in transoral fundoplication procedures. It helps to restore the functioning of gastroesophageal valve, which acts a reflux barrier. The Ultrasonic Surgical Endostaplers are another type of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices, used in surgical treatment of GERD and plays an important role to perform transoral fundoplication (TF), in a better manner. The stretta therapy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, used in the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The stretta system is a type of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices, which delivers radiofrequency energy to the muscles, present between the esophagus and stomach. The LINX magnetic system, is also included in the gastroesophageal reflux disease devices, is a magnetic device, used for the surgical treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. LINX contains small beads of titanium, which is wrapped around the lower esophageal sphincter.

The key manufacturers of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices are focusing on various key strategies to increase the growth of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices market. The manufacturing companies of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices are mainly focusing on the distribution expansion of various gastroesophageal reflux disease devices in different regions.

The manufacturing companies of gastroesophageal reflux treatment devices, such as, MediGus Ltd, Mederi RF Inc. are focusing to distribute the treatment products in many different regions.

Also, in 2018, Medigus Ltd, a medical device company which manufactures various endosurgical tools, announced the distribution agreement Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan with MELEKIRMAK, a distributor of minimally invasive medical devices.

In 2017, MediGus Ltd. announced a five year distribution agreement with Micro Tech Europe in Germany. Micro Tech Europe is a leader supplier of gastrointestinal and endoscopy devices.

Many surgical devices are getting approved in different geographical areas and hence, the scope of gastroesophageal treatment devices is likely to increase in different geographies.

For Example – In 2016, Stretta system was launched in China and is now available in China

The companies of gastroesophageal reflux disease treatment devices are also focusing on innovating new technological devices for the better treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Many new versions and next generation updated devices have been introduced in the market.

For Example – The Company, EndoGastric Solutions, Inc. manufactures EsophyX device which is used to perform transoral incisionless fundoplication procedure and can increase the growth of gastroesophageal reflux disease devices market. The device was originally cleared by FDA in 2007. The better new version of EsophyX gastroesophageal reflux disease device i.e. EsophyX Z device has been introduced in the market. EsophyX Z got FDA Clearance in 2016, and is used to bring better treatment outcomes

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market: Segmentation

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Product Type

Diagnostic Devices

Manometry System

PH Monitoring System

Esophagoscopes and Gastroscopes

Treatment Devices

Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

Fundoplication Devices

Sphincter Augmentation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Procedure Type

Diagnostic Procedures

Fundoplication Procedures

Radiofrequency Thermal Ablation

Magnetic Sphincter Augmentation

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Gastroesophageal Reflux Diseases Devices Market Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

