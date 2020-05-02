Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Data Management Platforms Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2029

COVID-19 Impact on Data Management Platforms Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Data Management Platforms market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Data Management Platforms market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Neustar, Inc., Rocket Fuel, Inc., Turn Inc., KBM Group LLC, Cxense ASA, Lotame Solutions, Inc., Krux Digital, LLC, and eXelate, Inc.

Key Segments

By Data Source

First Party Data

Second Party Data

Third Part Data

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-User

Media Agency

Brand/Retailer

Publisher

Ad Network

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe

Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe



SEA & Others of APAC India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC



China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Neustar, Inc.

Rocket Fuel, Inc.

Turn Inc.

KBM Group LLC

Cxense ASA

Lotame Solutions, Inc.

Krux Digital, LLC

eXelate, Inc.

