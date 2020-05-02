Global Visible Light Communication Market Receives Significant Impetus During COVID-19 Outbreak; Demand to Sustain Post Pandemic

A recent market study on the global Visible Light Communication market reveals that the global Visible Light Communication market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Visible Light Communication market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Visible Light Communication market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Visible Light Communication market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key players covered in this study

FSONA Networks

GE

LightPointe Communications

LVX System

Nakagawa Laboratories

Oledcomm

Outstanding Technology

Koninklijke Philips

PureLiFi

Avago Technologies

Axrtek

ByteLight

Casio

IBSENtelecom

Lightbee

Luciom

Panasonic

Plaintree Systems

Renesas Electronics

Supreme Architecture

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Up to 1Mb/s

Above 1Mb/s

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail Indoor Positioning

Underwater Communication

Hospitality

Automotive And Transport

Connected Devices

In-Flight Communication/Infotainment

Light Based Internet

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visible Light Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visible Light Communication development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Visible Light Communication are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

