How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Trends in the Coconut Milk Market 2019-2026

COVID-19 Impact on Coconut Milk Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Coconut Milk market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Coconut Milk market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Our analysis indicates that increasing consumption of vegan desserts and ice creams also boost the coconut milk market. Rising number of vegan individuals particularly in Europe is a major factor driving the growth in consumption of organic and conventional coconut milk and associated products. Increased demand for vegan ice creams and desserts is driving the sales of plant-based substitutes for regular milk. There has been an increase in the use of coconut milk in vegan ice creams and desserts, as people have developed the taste for coconut milk over time. Top-notch hotels have also started offering vegan desserts and ice creams on their menu, owing to increasing demand.
North America will grab largest market share of the global coconut milk market during the forecast period
North America is expected to account for relatively high value share and Y-o-Y growth in the global coconut milk market by 2027 end. Increasing consumer preference for coconut milk and associated products is expected to contribute in revenue growth of North America over the forecast period. In the North America coconut milk market, the organic segment by nature will dominate in terms of CAGR – both value (9.2%) and volume (8.3%) – over the forecast period.
