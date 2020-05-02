Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Global Teeth Whitening Strips market poised to register a healthy CAGR growth in the forecast period 2018 to 2027

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Teeth Whitening Strips market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Teeth Whitening Strips market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Teeth Whitening Strips market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Teeth Whitening Strips market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Competitive Landscape

Teeth whitening strips marketplace has the presence of multiple over-the-counter products that are eating into the market share of premium teeth whitening strip offerings. In addition, teeth whitening strips marketplace continues to witness introduction of innovative products to garner consumer traction.

For instance, Crest, a leader in the oral care market recently launched a new line of Crest 3D White products that include toothpaste, toothbrush, multi-care whitening rinse and teeth whitening strips.

While some teeth whitening strips cannot be worn while drinking or eating, Crest’s advanced seal technology delivers advanced adhesion which allows easier movements and drinking of water while users whiten the teeth using teeth whitening strips.

Few of the profiled players in the teeth whitening strips market include,

Smile Sciences

Aquafresh

Crest

Listerine

Watsons

Rembrandt

Johnson & Johnson

Polaris Bright, LLC

Mr Blanc

Colgate

Teeth Whitening Strips Market: Regional Outlook

The regional outlook of the teeth whitening strips market is estimated to remain under the influence of changing consumer sentiments and steadily rising product awareness. Adoption of teeth whitening strips continues to witness limitations owing to comparatively higher cost and an absence of product awareness in underdeveloped and developing regions.

Sales of teeth whitening strips continue to rise steadily in developed regions including North America and Europe and in other developed countries. Growing awareness about the product, easier availability and urbanization-led consumer sentiment for white teeth are likely to contribute to increasing sales of teeth whitening strips, thereby driving the growth of the teeth whitening strips market in developing regions.

Teeth whitening strips market research report offers detailed analysis of the market as well as consists of thoughtful facts and insights along with historical data, which holds market data that is industry-evaluated and statistically backed up. The report comprises of projections that are generated with the help of suitable methodologies and a set of hypotheses. In addition, the research report delivers information and study based on market classifications such as industry, end-use and region.

