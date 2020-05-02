Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Market Sparkling Growth Worldwide Forecasts by 2025

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market. Hence, companies in the Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.

The global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market report throws light on the reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study elaborates on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

As per the report prepared by analysts of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the value of the Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) market was predicted to reach ~US$ XX in 20XX and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study reveals that the market is slated to grow at a robust CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness for future growth.

The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Prices of piperonyl butoxide vary in each country and depend on the demand-supply scenario. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual country. Individual pricing of piperonyl butoxide for each application has been taken into account while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the regional level. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into application segments in each country.

The report provides the size of the piperonyl butoxide market in 2015 and the forecast for the next eight years. Numbers provided in the report are derived based on demand generated from different applications. Market estimates for this study have been based on volume, with revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Prices of commonly utilized grades of piperonyl butoxide in each application have been considered, and customized application pricing has not been included. Demand for piperonyl butoxide has been derived by analyzing the regional demand for piperonyl butoxide in each application. The piperonyl butoxide market in Asia Pacific has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on volume and corresponding revenue. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturers’ feedback and application requirements. Forecasts have been based on the estimated demand for piperonyl butoxide in different applications.

The regional application segment split of the market has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Regional demand is the summation of sub-regions and countries in the region. Companies were considered for market share analysis based on their end-user portfolio, revenue, and manufacturing capacity. In the absence of specific data related to sales of piperonyl butoxide by several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of companies’ application portfolio and regional presence along with demand for piperonyl butoxide in different applications in their portfolio.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the Asia Pacific market. Key players include ENDURA P.IVA, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Wujiang Shuguang Chemical Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Capot Chemical Co., Ltd., Hem Corporation, Shanghai Skyblue Chemical Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Rayfull Chemicals Co., Ltd. Company profiles comprise attributes such as company overview, brand overview, financial overview (in terms of financial year), business strategies, and recent/key developments.

Piperonyl Butoxide Market: Application Analysis

Pyrethrin

Pyrethroid

Carbamate

Rotenone

Others (Including bioallethrin, permethrin, bioresmethrin, and deltamethrin)

The report provides cross-sectional analysis of application segments mentioned above with respect to the following region and countries and sub-regions:

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



