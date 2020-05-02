Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Luxury Handbag Market 2019-2025 Shares, Trend and Growth Report

The global Luxury Handbag market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Luxury Handbag market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Luxury Handbag market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Luxury Handbag market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Luxury Handbag market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Major players in the luxury handbag market are PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani), Tapestry Inc. (Kate Spade), Loeffler Randall, Macy’s Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Marc Jacobs Int. LLC), Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Rebecca Minkoff, Sungjoo Group (MCM), The Cambridge Satchel Company, MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group), Vera Bradley Sales, LLC., MILLY NY, Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.), and Longchamp S.A.S.
The luxury handbag market is segmented as below:
Luxury Handbag market
By Type
- Handbag
- Shoulder Bags
- Satchel Bags
- Handheld Bags
- Sling Bags
- Tote bags
- Hobo Bags
- Others (Duffle bags and Fanny / waist packs etc.)
- Backpack
- Wallet
- Others (Clutches, Laptop Bags, Messenger Bags Etc.)
By Material
- Cotton
- Leather
- Nylon
- Synthetic
By Gender
- Men
- Women
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Luxury Handbag market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Luxury Handbag market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Luxury Handbag Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Luxury Handbag market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Luxury Handbag market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
