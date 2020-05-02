Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Portable Gas Detection Market Analyzed in a New Intelligence Study

A recent market study on the global Portable Gas Detection market reveals that the global Portable Gas Detection market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Portable Gas Detection market is discussed in the presented study.
The Portable Gas Detection market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Portable Gas Detection market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Portable Gas Detection market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Portable Gas Detection market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Portable Gas Detection market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Portable Gas Detection Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Portable Gas Detection market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Portable Gas Detection market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Portable Gas Detection market
The presented report segregates the Portable Gas Detection market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Portable Gas Detection market.
Segmentation of the Portable Gas Detection market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Portable Gas Detection market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Portable Gas Detection market report.
companies profiled in the global portable gas detection equipment market include Honeywell International Inc., MSA, Riken Keiki Co., Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corporation, Dragerwerk, Halma Plc, Trolex Ltd., General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
The global portable gas detection market has been segmented as follows
Portable Gas Detection Market, by Product Type
- Wearable
- Non-wearable (Sniffer)
Portable Gas Detection Market, by Gas Type
- Combustible
- Oxygen
- Toxic
Portable Gas Detection Market, by Application
- Single Gas
- Multiple Gas
Portable Gas Detection Market, by Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Building/ Construction
- Wastewater Treatment
- Fire Services
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical
- Others (Utilities & General Industry)
Global Portable Gas Detection Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
