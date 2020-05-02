Smart Parking Solutions Market Share, Size & Trend – Industry Analysis Report, Forecast to 2017 to 2026

Smart Parking Solutions Market: An Exclusive Report Presenting Unique Growth Prospects The recent report on the smart parking solutions market provides unbiased and invaluable insights into the smart parking solutions market. In addition to the insights, the report identifies key market trends that influence the market growth currently and will impact it in the foreseeable future. A quantitative, as well as qualitative analysis of each of the identified trends, is provided in the report. Furthermore, a comprehensive analysis of micro and macroeconomic facets such as market drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, and opportunities have also been provided in the report. The smart parking solutions market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market behavior during the 2018-2028 period along with thorough explanations which justify the behavior stated in the report. Chapter 1 – Executive Summary The chapter provides a summary of all the crucial findings in the report which helps readers familiarize with the smart parking solutions market. In addition to this, the section enlists the megatrends prevalent in the market and provides a market opportunity assessment analysis. Chapter 2 – Industry Outlook and Technology Integration The chapter provides an overview of the smart parking solutions market in addition to a detailed analysis of the market size and future growth prospects. The latter part of the chapter sheds light on the demand for smart parking solutions in the global market space along with an in-depth analysis of how technological advancements are shaping the future of the market. Chapter 3 – Risk and Opportunities The report provides a list of opportunities on offer in the market by dividing it into two categories namely intrinsic and extrinsic. In addition to the opportunities, the section enlists the risk associated with the smart parking solutions market. Chapter 4 – Market Tendencies and Latest Buzz The chapter specifically highlights the current and anticipated market scenarios. A comprehensive analysis of the prevalent trends is provided by dividing the market on the basis of product and business. Chapter 5 – Product Launch & Trends The chapter enlists the key product launches in the past three years along with a comprehensive analysis of the frequency, type, and region of launch. Chapter 6 – Market Introduction The chapter provides the definition of the smart parking solutions market. Additionally, the latter part of the section provides a detailed market breakdown. Chapter 7 – Associated Indicators Assessment The report enlists all the key growth drivers and their impact on the market in addition to the challenges and value chain analysis. The ensuing sections of the chapter provide a comprehensive analysis of the smart city market based on region, traffic management, automotive sales, and vehicle Parc. Further, the report provides a competitive analysis of the market using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PESTLE Analysis. Chapter 8 – Global Smart Parking Solutions Market – Pricing Analysis Under this chapter, a comprehensive analysis of the prices of smart parking solutions have been provided on the basis of region. Additionally, the section enlists the factors that are influencing the prices and justifies their mention with a thorough explanation. Chapter 9 – Global Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 The chapter presents the future forecast of the market in terms of value along with a comprehensive assessment of the demand for smart parking solutions on the basis of region. The ensuing sections of the chapter provide a detailed market forecast on the basis of end-use applications, system component and services, and solution type. Chapter 10 – North America Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 The chapter commences with an introduction to the North American smart parking solutions market. The ensuing sections of the chapter provide a detailed historical analysis in addition to the future forecast of the smart parking solutions market on the basis of country, solution type, system components and services, and end-use applications. Chapter 11 – Latin America Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 The chapter provides a detailed analysis of the smart parking solutions market prevalent in Latin America. In addition to the introduction to the Latin American market, the chapter provides a detailed market breakdown on the basis of country, system components and services, end-use, and solution type. Chapter 12 – Europe Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 Under this chapter, the smart parking solutions market prevalent in Europe has been discussed thoroughly. A comprehensive forecast and analysis of the smart parking solutions market has been provided on the basis of country, system component and services, end-use, and solution type. Chapter 13 – CIS & Russia Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 The chapter provides a detailed analysis of the smart parking solutions market prevalent in the CIS & Russia. Under the chapter, a detailed historical analysis along with the future forecast of the market on the basis of country, solution type, system component and services, end-use, and solution type has been provided. Chapter 14 – Japan Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 The chapter explores and examines the smart parking solutions market in Japan. It commences with an introduction to the Japanese market and goes on to provide a thorough analysis of the market in the region on the basis of end-use, solution type, and system components and services. Chapter 15 – APEJ Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 Under the chapter, a comprehensive analysis of the smart parking solutions market in the APEJ region has been provided. The chapter discusses the historic and estimated performance of the smart parking solutions market in the region on the basis of country, end-use, solution type, and system components and devices. Chapter 16 – MEA Smart Parking Solutions Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028 The chapter examines the smart parking solutions market in the Middle East and African region. Under this chapter, a thorough analysis of the smart parking solutions market on the basis of country, end-use, system components and devices, and solution type has been provided. Chapter 17 – Competitive Assessment The chapter analyzes the competitive landscape of the smart parking solutions market. Beginning with the market structure, the chapter identifies key market players, their revenue share, and the competition prevalent in the market on the basis of geographical region. Chapter 18 – Company Profiles Each of the key players identified in the previous chapter has been profiled under this section. A detailed profile of each of the leading market player includes information about their global footing, market presence, revenue share, and notable business developments. Chapter 19 – Disclaimer & Contact Information The chapter includes all the necessary disclaimers along with details regarding the acronyms and assumptions used throughout the smart parking solutions market report. The information is provided with a view to help readers comprehend the contents of the report with more quality. Contact information can be found at the end of the chapter.

