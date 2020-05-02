Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Data Monetization Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2027

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Data Monetization market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Data Monetization market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Data Monetization market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Data Monetization market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Data Monetization market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data monetization market. Key players profiled in the data monetization market include Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

The global data monetization market is segmented as below:

Global Data Monetization Market, by Component

Platform

Software Standalone Suite

Services Professional Services Data as a Service



Global Data Monetization Market, by Method

Indirect Data Monetization

Direct Data Monetization

Global Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical

Telecom

E-Commerce & Retail

BFSI Consumer Finance/Banking Business Banking Capital Markets

Insurance

Healthcare

Travel & Logistics

Others (Media & Entertainment)

Global Data Monetization Market, by Application

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Capital Asset Management

Remote Equipment Monitoring

Others (Workforce Management)

Global Data Monetization Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



