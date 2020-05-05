Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019-2027

Analysis of the Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market

Segmentation Analysis of the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market

The Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market report evaluates how the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market in different regions including:

segmented as follows:

CTDR device, by material type

CTDR device, by end user

CTDR device, by region

This report covers the global CTDR device market performance in terms of revenue contribution. This section also includes PMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities, which are influencing the growth of the global CTDR device market currently. Impact analysis of key drivers and restraints is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The report also provides regional company share analysis and product details in terms of marketing approvals.

By material type, the global CTDR device market is segmented into metal on a biocompatible material (M-o-B) and metal on metal (M-o-M). Of these, metal on biocompatible material segment holds majority market share currently and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The metal on a metal segment is projected to grow in terms of value and volume, but at a relatively slower pace compared to the metal on the biocompatible material segment. The number of products in the metal on the biocompatible material segment is higher compared to the metal on a metal segment, which is a major driver for the growth of the metal on the biocompatible material segment. Various benefits offered by metal on biocompatible material products such as greater degree of rotation and flexible movement of a spine are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the global CTDR device market is segmented into hospitals and ASCs. The hospitals segment dominated the CTDR device market in 2014; however, the ASCs segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR over the forecast period as compared to the hospital segment. This is attributed to the fact that cervical disc replacement is a minimally invasive surgery and can be performed in ASCs. Number of patients undergoing cervical disc replacement in ASCs is increasing substantially due to factors such as quick discharge and their cost effectiveness, which in turn is expected to fuel growth of CTDR device market in the ASCs segment.

By region, North America is expected to remain dominant in the CTDR device market mainly due to robust reimbursement policies and rise in the number of cervical disc replacement procedures performed in the region. Prevalence of neck pain is comparatively higher in Western Countries as compared to APAC. In terms of growth rate, the APAC market is projected to grow at a significant pace mainly due to the large population base in the region. Revenue contribution from the market in North America, followed by markets in APAC and Europe, is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in the MEA remains untapped, thus offering potential opportunities to companies operating in this industry.

Some key market players included in this report are Medtronic, plc, Depuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company), Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., and LDR Holding Corporation. These companies have been profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, recent developments, growth strategies, and financial overview.

Questions Related to the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device Market Catered to in the Report:

Which regional market is in the vanguard in terms of market share and size? Who are the most-established players in the global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market landscape? What are the different strategies used by players to market their products during the COVID-19 pandemic? How are emerging market players expanding their presence in the Cervical Total Disc Replacement Device market? What is the result of the SWOT analysis included in the report?

