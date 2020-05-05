COVID-19 impact: Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2026

Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

The global upstream petrotechnical training services market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC), The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), The Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), American Petroleum Institute (API), Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell, Baker Hughes (GE Company), Halliburton, Intertek Group plc., RPS Group PLC, PetroKnowledge, Novomet Group, Aucerna, International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC), and Asia Edge Pte Ltd. (PetroEdge).

The upstream petrotechnical training services market has been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation: Global Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services Market

By Training Mode

Training Courses Face-to-face In-house Online

E-Learning

Simulator (Immersive Training)

By Training Type

Operational Training Information Management Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE)

Domain Training Geology & Geophysics Petrophysics Surface Facilities Design and Engineering Geomechanics Field Operations and Management Reservoir Engineering Drilling Engineering Production Engineering Economics & Finance



By Upstream Sector

Exploration

Development

Production

By End-user

National Oil Companies

Independent Oil Companies

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global upstream petrotechnical training services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



The key insights of the Upstream Petrotechnical Training Services market report: