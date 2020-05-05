COVID-19: Potential impact on Avocado Market top key players, size, Analysis, growth, research, Types, Regions and Forecast from 2019-2025

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Avocado market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Avocado market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Avocado market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Avocado market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Avocado market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

By nature, the global avocado market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global avocado market in terms of both value volume owing to its low production cost and labor input. An organic segment to experience comparatively stronger growth rates owing to the rapid adoption of organic based food in developed regions.

By form, the global avocado market is segmented into raw and processed. The raw segment is expected to dominate the global avocado market over the forecast period resulted from the larger fresh avocado demand in retail. The processed segment is further classified into oil, guacamole, puree and other sub-segments. Oil and guacamole to stand as the major volume share of the processed avocado segment.

By distribution channel, the avocado market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is accounted to be the largest volume share owing to the large retail demand for avocado fruits. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into store-based retailing and e-retailers. The store-based retailing is comprised of hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, independent small grocers, and other store-based retailing.

By end-use, the global avocado market is segmented into food & beverage industry, retail, cosmetics and personal care, and other end-user industries. The source, the global avocado market is segmented into hass, reed, Fuerte, and other avocado sources.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights avocado production and demand region wise. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the avocado fruit ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global avocado market. This study discusses key trends contributing to the growth of the global avocado market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the avocado space. Key players in the global avocado market includes McDaniel Fruit Co., Henry Avocado Corporation, Del Rey Avocado Co. Inc., The Horton Fruit Company, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Superior Foods Companies, Brooks Tropicals Holding, Inc., Salud Foodgroup Europe B.V., Costa Group Holdings Limited, West Pak Avocado, Inc., Olivado USA, and Calavo Growers, Inc.

