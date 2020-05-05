COVID-19: Potential impact on Ethoxyquin Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2025

A recent market study on the global Ethoxyquin market reveals that the global Ethoxyquin market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ethoxyquin market is discussed in the presented study.
The Ethoxyquin market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Ethoxyquin market.
Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the ethoxyquin space.
Key players in the global ethoxyquin market include Industrial Técnica Pecuaria, S.A. (ITPSA), Shanghai Fuda Fine Material Co., Ltd., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Rensin Chemicals Limited, Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co. Ltd., Impextraco N.V, Kemin Industries, Inc., Skystone Feed Co. Ltd.
The global ethoxyquin market is segmented into:
By Product Type
- Ethoxyquin- 95 Oil
- Ethoxyquin- 66 Powder
- Ethoxyquin- 33 Powder
By Application
- Pesticides
- Pet Food Preservatives
- Poultry Industry
- Aquaculture Industry
- Spice Color Preservatives
- Industrial Application
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- EU5
- Nordic
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- A&NZ
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
