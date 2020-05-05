COVID-19: Potential impact on Parental Control Software Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Analysis of the Global Parental Control Software Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Parental Control Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Parental Control Software market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Parental Control Software market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

Product development and innovations relevant to the Parental Control Software market

Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Parental Control Software market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment

Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape

Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Parental Control Software market

Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Parental Control Software market

Segmentation Analysis of the Parental Control Software Market

The Parental Control Software market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Parental Control Software market report evaluates how the Parental Control Software is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Parental Control Software market in different regions including:

market dynamics and trends, globally, across 8 regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, Japan, China, and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the parental control software market over the forecast period.

Parental control software consist of features that help parents and guardians monitor their children’s use of mobile phones and other smart devices. Parental control software are designed to protect and secure children from online threats, such as cyberbullying, explicit content, violence, and overuse of Internet-connected devices. Moreover, parental control software are used to block websites, monitor calls & SMSes, and also set screen times. Parental control software also feature an innovative technology by which parents can track their children’s live location, so that they know their exact location.

The primary factor which is driving the parental control market is an increase in the usage of social media platforms by children. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and many more can be linked together for users to cross-post. On the other hand, social media channels also have some disadvantages, such as sexting, cyberbullying, anti-social behavior, and depression. As a result of this, social media platforms are simultaneously increasing the use of parental control software for parents to monitor and mentor their children’s online activities and social media misuse.

Revenue generated by the global parental control software market is estimated to exhibit a single digit CAGR, and hence, is expected to reach US$ 223.1 Mn by 2028. On the basis of deployment, the cloud segment in the parental control software market is estimated to hold the largest share in 2028. The cloud segment in the parental control software market is also expected to exhibit a double digit CAGR. On the basis of platform, the Android segment in the parental control software market is estimated to hold approximately 79.6% of market share in 2028.

The parental control software market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth in the global market, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets by children in the region, complemented by the expansion of the business of Internet services providers in the region.

Some popular vendors contributing towards the parental control software market are Norton (Symantec Corporation), Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, Mobicip, LLC, uKnow.com, Salfeld Computer GmbH, FamilyTime, SafeDNS, Inc, mSpy, Bitdefender, Content Watch Holdings, Inc., TeenSafe Inc., and Bark.

In November 2016, Norton (Symantec Corporation) acquired Lifelock, Inc., an American company which provides identity theft protection to consumers and clients. This acquisition helps the company deliver new innovative solutions to stop the identity and data theft of people by launching information and identity protection services.

Questions Related to the Parental Control Software Market Catered to in the Report:

