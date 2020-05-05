Halal Cosmetics Market Intelligence with Competitive Landscape 2014 – 2020

Global Halal Cosmetics market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Halal Cosmetics .

This industry study presents the global Halal Cosmetics market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Halal Cosmetics market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Halal Cosmetics market report coverage:

The Halal Cosmetics market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Halal Cosmetics market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Halal Cosmetics market report:

Asia Pacific Halal Cosmetics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into skin care, colour cosmetics, hair care, and fragrances. Furthermore, colour cosmetics segment is segmented into lip care, eye care, nail care, and face care. On the basis on region, the Asia Pacific Halal cosmetics market is segmented into Southeast Asia, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania.

Skin care segment was valued at US$ 453.4 million in 2014 with 32.1% market share. It is expected to gain its market share by 10 BPS through 2020. Colour cosmetics is the largest segment in terms of revenue with 37.4% market share; it is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period with 38.0% market share, reflecting an increase of 60 BPS over the forecast period. The colour cosmetics segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 10.2% during 2015-2020 with rising y-o-y growth through the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Halal Cosmetics Market: Key Regions

Geographically, Southeast Asia is the dominant market for Halal cosmetics and it is likely to grow at the fastest rate, as compared to other regions; South Asia is the second most lucrative market for Halal cosmetics market. Both Southeast- and South- Asia have high consumer base that is looking for Halal-certified products.

Increasing awareness about transdermal nature of cosmetics is another driver for the growth of the Halal organic cosmetics market in Asia Pacific. Demand for organic/vegan-friendly cosmetics, greater availability of colour cosmetics variants, and increase in distribution and marketing channels are other growth factors for Halal cosmetics market.

Some of the market leaders in the Asia Pacific Halal cosmetics market are INIKA, Martha Tilaar, Wipro Unza, Clara International, Brataco Group Of Companies, Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, and Paragon Technology & Innovation.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Halal Cosmetics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.