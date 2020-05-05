How Coronavirus is Impacting Fish Oil Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019 to 2026

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Fish Oil market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Fish Oil market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Fish Oil market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Fish Oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Fish Oil market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Fish Oil market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Fish Oil and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

manufacturers are focusing on the critical stages of fish oil value chain production and refining. Technology advancements both at supply level and end use industry level of fish oil will support fish oil market growth over the forecast period. Increase in strategic decisions by fish oil companies has helped the fish oil market more concentrated in Latin American and European regions. This scenario has given the regions competitive advantage over other regions in fish oil market. As per insights, TerraVia and Bunge announced the launch of the first product line for animal nutrition produced in partnership. TerrraVia will be using their proprietary algae-based technology platform.

Latin America is expected to be on the vanguard in terms of consumption of fish oil over the coming years

Latin America is one of the most diverse regions on the planet, but when it comes to food and beverage preferences, most Latin Americans are unanimous in their expectations – healthy, safe, and affordable products manufactured by companies that take their corporate social responsibilities seriously. Increasing awareness on the benefits of healthy food and beverage products has led a significant section of consumers to change their eating habits. This change has also forced manufacturers to include healthier offerings to consumers. Many brands have reduced the packaging size of their soda offerings, while introducing low-calorie, low-sugar fresh juices.

Prevention program in Argentina has fostered a sense of consciousness among consumers on food and beverage products that can be avoided to lead a healthy lifestyle. In terms of foreign imports, efforts to standardize the different regulations are underway. A broad regulatory policy can help global food and beverage manufacturers to have more transparency and clarity while exporting to Latin American countries. The two trading blocs that are active in Latin America includes the Pacific Alliance and Mercosur. Of specific prominence is Mexican wine and Horchata. Although the Latin American food and beverage industry appears to be on solid footing, macroeconomic factors and changes in political stability can hurt interests in the long run.

Western Europe is expected to closely trail Latin America with respect to consumption of fish oil

The European food and beverage industry is a key contributor to the region’s economy. It continues to be the largest manufacturing sector in terms of employment and turnover in Europe. The food and beverage industry is quite fragmented, and small and medium enterprises account for nearly half of the region’s turnover. Germany continues to be one of the leading markets for international and local food and beverage manufacturers, with meat and sausage products being the leading segment by production value.

The relatively stable economy and low levels of employment are likely to contribute to a steady pace of growth in the German food and beverage sector. France continues to be a diverse marketplace, and consumption of meat and fish remains higher than the rest of the EU. There is an increasing preference for pre-cooked and ready-made food products in France, and manufacturers which has led manufacturers to boost production of these products. Considering the opportunities in the French market, it is highly likely that the industry will continue to benefit from a period of stable growth in the foreseeable future.

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Fish Oil market: