Security Labels Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2027

In this report, XploreMR offers a 9-year forecast of the global security labels market between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the security labels market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 1.2%. The study reveals the market dynamics in six geographic segments along with a market analysis for the current security labels market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This XploreMR report studies the global security labels market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the global security labels market that gradually help transform global businesses.

The security labels market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinizing the production of security labels,in all the six key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the security labels market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the security labels market have been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for security labels has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The security labels market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study on the security labels market. Secondary sources for data on security labels trade include Factiva, various label associations, as well as company annual reports & publications. Detailed trade data has been provided to assess the global security labels market supply/demand scenario.

The global security labels market report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by a thorough definition of security labels and the market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of security labels as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A Porter’s Analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the security labels market. Porter’s Analysis for the global security labels market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global security labels market, which includes XploreMR analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the security labels market.

The product type considered in the security labels market study includes holographic, barcode, RFID, NFC tags, and others including (QR code etc.). Of these, the barcode segment accounts for the major share of the global security labels market.

On the basis of material, the security labels market has been segmented into plastic, foil, and paper. Of these, the plastic segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global security labels market.

The application type considered in the security labels market study includes bottles & jars, boxes & cartons, bags & pouches, and other containers including IBCs, drums, etc. Of these, the boxes & cartons segment accounts for the major share in the global security labels market.

On the basis of end-use, the global security labels market has been segmented into food & beverages packaging, healthcare packaging, chemicals & fertilizers, electrical & electronics packaging, personal care & cosmetics packaging, and others. The food & beverage packaging segment in the global security labels market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the security labels market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional security labels market for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the security labels market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, the revenue generated by the key manufacturers of security labels and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the security labels market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis of how the security labels market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand for security labels, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the security labels market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of security labels globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total security labels market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the security labels market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the security labels market is also included in the report. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the security labels market.

The key manufacturers in the security labels market profiled in this report include– 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., UPM Raflatac, Inc., OpSec Security, Inc., Tesa SE, Brady Corporation, Covectra, Inc., and Mega Fortris (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global security labels market during 2018-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Security Labels Market

By Product Type

Holographic

Barcode

RFID

NFC Tags

Others (QR Code, etc.)

By Material

Plastic

Foil

Paper

By Application Type

Bottles & Jars

Boxes & Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Other Containers (IBCs, Drums, etc.)

By End Use

Food & Beverages Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

Chemicals & Fertilizers Packaging

Electrical & Electronics Packaging

Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging

Other Packaging (Homecare, etc.)

Key Regions Covered in the Security Labels Market

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

France

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN Countries

AUS & NZ

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Northern Africa

Rest of MEA

