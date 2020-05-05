The impact of the coronavirus on the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market – Comprehensive Survey on Demand by 2025

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the MRI – Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

growing demand for MRI diagnosis and use of MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems in critical situations. This is expected to fuel growth of the devices type segment over the forecast period.

Leading players are working towards increasing their production capacities for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems in order to meet increased demand from rapidly growing healthcare facilities and healthcare infrastructure. For instance, B. Braun is looking to increase production of their vascular access accessories in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. The company also actively takes up innovative and interdisciplinary training initiatives such as “train-the-trainer” for ensuring better patient safety in the usage of medical devices.

Global MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market Forecast

The global MRI-Compatible IV Infusion Pump Systems Market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems by hospitals and diagnostics and imaging centres. The global market for MRI-compatible IV infusion pump systems is estimated to represent an absolute $ opportunity of close to US$ 15 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of more than US$ 250 Mn between 2017 and 2027.

