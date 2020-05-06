Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Flame Resistant Fabrics Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2019-2025)

The global Flame Resistant Fabrics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Flame Resistant Fabrics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Flame Resistant Fabrics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Flame Resistant Fabrics market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Flame Resistant Fabrics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The report segments the global flame resistant fabric market based on key applications such as industrial protective clothing, law enforcement and firefighting services, transport and others such as home textiles. It provides analysis of the key regional markets for flame resistant fabrics such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Regional segmentation includes key application market in each region. This study includes regional as well as application market in terms of volume (million square meters) and revenue (USD million). The flame resistant fabrics report also provides analysis of key applications with the help of the market attractiveness tool.

The study on flame resistant fabrics also provides market share of key companies for 2013. Fabric and fiber manufacturers covered in the report include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Milliken & Company, TenCate, PBI Performance Products, Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Lenzing AG, Solvay S.A., Teijin Aramid BV, and Toyobo Co., Ltd.. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview (2011 to 2013), product portfolio (specific to the market), business strategies, and recent developments.

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study on flame resistant fabrics include the Technical Textile and Nonwoven Association (TTNA), Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and company presentations.

The report segments the global flame resistant fabrics market as:

Flame Resistant Fabrics Market – Application Analysis Industrial protective clothing Law enforcement and firefighting services Transport Others (Including home furnishings, etc.)



Flame Resistant Fabrics Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



Each market player encompassed in the Flame Resistant Fabrics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Flame Resistant Fabrics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Flame Resistant Fabrics Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Flame Resistant Fabrics market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Flame Resistant Fabrics market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

What insights readers can gather from the Flame Resistant Fabrics market report?

A critical study of the Flame Resistant Fabrics market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Flame Resistant Fabrics market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Flame Resistant Fabrics landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Flame Resistant Fabrics market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Flame Resistant Fabrics market share and why? What strategies are the Flame Resistant Fabrics market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Flame Resistant Fabrics market? What factors are negatively affecting the Flame Resistant Fabrics market growth? What will be the value of the global Flame Resistant Fabrics market by the end of 2029?

