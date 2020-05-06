Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Ink Additives Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2019-2028

The latest report on the Ink Additives market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Ink Additives market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Ink Additives market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Ink Additives market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Ink Additives market.

The report reveals that the Ink Additives market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Ink Additives market are enclosed in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/19266?source=atm

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Ink Additives market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Ink Additives market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Additives Market, by Type

Wetting Agents Dispersants Defoamers

Rheology Modifiers

Others (Including Compatibilizers and Color Boosters)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Global Ink Additives Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Additives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink additives can be defined as raw materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include smooth running on the printing press and protection of the finished product.

Among types, the ink additives market is dominated by the wetting agents segment. Several advantages offered by wetting agents driving their consumption include development of required surface tension and contact angle and their hydrophobic nature.

Among printing processes, the flexographic printing process consumes the maximum amount of ink additives, led by the increased adoption of flexographic printing in various applications such as packaging, publishing, and commercial printing

Among printing inks, solvent-based printing inks consume the maximum amount of ink additives

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The packaging industry is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period and hence, consumption of ink additives in the industry is also expected to increase.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is the key consumer of ink additives due to the large production of printing inks that takes place in the region

Ink additives is a relatively consolidated market with multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, and Altana AG, accounting for a significant market share

The global ink additives market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to the low amount of ink additives required in the production of printing inks.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/19266?source=atm

Important Doubts Related to the Ink Additives Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Ink Additives market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Ink Additives market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Ink Additives market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Ink Additives market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Ink Additives market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Ink Additives market

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/19266?source=atm